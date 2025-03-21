Campus notes: AI Workshop on Agriculture

The two-day workshop on "Transforming Tomorrow: Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Agriculture & Health" commenced at CIL, Panjab University. The prestigious workshop is being organised by PU-IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations Foundation (PI-RAHI) with the support of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. Different sessions on the first day featured a keynote address by Prof Deepak Khemani on AI fundamentals, followed by Sr Principal Scientist, CSIR-CSIO, Dr Aparna Akula on AI-driven thermal imaging, and Head of Strategy, Anvarat Foundation, Manas Mohan on AI for Entrepreneurship. The workshop brought together 71 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and research scholars.

42 students Visit NIPER

Mohali: As many as 42 students from Aryans College of Pharmacy, under the leadership of Pardeep Kaur, Dr Jagpreet and Diwanshi, visited National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER Mohali) for an educational tour. Students explored the Central Instrumentation Lab (CIL) with Dr Vikas Grover, the Pharmaceutics Block, the Natural Products Lab and the Pharmaceutical Heritage Centre. They also gained hands-on experience with advanced analytical instruments like NMR, HPLC, GC, XRD and MS, enhancing their knowledge of pharmaceutical research. The visit provided valuable industry exposure, bridging theory with real-world applications and inspiring future pharmaceutical professionals.

Two-day international conference

Chandigarh: The Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, organised a two-day International Conference on "Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Viksit Bharat". The international conference was held to deliberate on the various aspects of microbiology and how its applications can be translated to the general public to contribute to India's development as a developed nation. The conference was formally inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries, including Prof RC Kuhad, Chairman of the Indian Academy of Microbiological Sciences, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Haryana and former member of the UGC, who graced the event as the chief guest.

National Dentist Day

Chandigarh: To celebrate National Dentist Day, Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital organised an expert talk. The first lecture was delivered by Dr SP Singh, Professor and Chairman of the Orthodontics Unit at the Oral Health Sciences Centre, PGIMER-Chandigarh. During his talk, Dr Singh discussed various advancements in dentistry and shared insights into the field of Orthodontics. The second lecture was delivered by Dr Simranjit Singh, MDS CRAC Pathology (Gold Medallist) and former faculty member at Dr HSJIS, PU, Chandigarh. Dr Singh provided guidance to BDS students on future career opportunities, both in India and abroad, following their graduation.

Princeton professors at PU

Chandigarh: As part of the India-HSF (India-High Energy and Software Framework) project, Professors David Lange and Peter Elmer from Princeton University, USA, visited Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, today. The primary goal of the India-HSF project is to foster a strong research collaboration in software development to meet the future needs of Particle, Nuclear, and Astrophysics experiments. During their visit, the Princeton professors also met with Panjab University Vice Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, who expressed her full support for the initiative and encouraged the team to further strengthen the collaboration. She emphasised its mutual benefits for both institutions and its positive impact on student development.

Seminar on regional realities

Chandigarh: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Panjab University, today organised a one-day national seminar on “Regional Realities and National Aspirations: Development Goals, Challenges and Opportunities,” with a special focus on North-Western India. Prof RS Ghuman delivered the keynote address, offering an in-depth analysis of regional divisions at national and international levels. He emphasised the significance of equitable and balanced regional development in fostering national progress and mitigating the adverse effects of regionalism on a heterogeneous society.

Workshop on Constitutionalism

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, hosted a workshop on "Constitutionalism: Evolving Dynamics". The event aimed to explore the evolving dynamics of Constitutionalism, examining its role in shaping democratic governance and addressing contemporary challenges. Principal Kulbir Singh welcomed the resource person, Professor Swarnjit Kaur from Centre for Distance and Online Learning, Panjab University. Her insightful presentation on Constitutionalism and democratic values sparked engaging discussions among participants.