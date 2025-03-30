Campus notes: Army Public School, Dagshai

The 30th year reunion of the students of 1995 batch at the Army Public School, Dagshai, was organised in Chandigarh. The alumni had an opportunity to have discussions with the existing students and shared their life experiences with them encouraged them to follow their dreams. The school organised lunch for all, followed walks to the dorms and rooms. A keenly contested basketball match took place between the batch of 95 and the current school basketball team, with the latter winning 43-29.

Doon Public School

Ekantika Bhardwaj from Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, achieved a remarkable milestone with her innovative project, the Antispill Milk Boiler. Her idea stood out for its originality and practical application, earning her recognition in the prestigious INSPIRES Award-Manak. She cleared the District Level Exhibition and Project Competition (DLEPC) in Panchkula and then advanced through the State Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC) in Haryana.

Guru Gobind Singh College

A function commemorating Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra was organised by Sikh Educational Society (SES) under the guidance of Gurdev Singh (President SES) and Col (Retd) JS Bala (Secretary SES) at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26. Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Professor of Eminence, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, attended the event and felicitated the two recipients of Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Memorial Award, Dharam Singh, Former Head, Punjabi School of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and Kulwant Singh, Associate Professor (Retd.), PGGC-11.

CGC, Jhanjeri

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, hosted the Global Education Conclave 2025, an international-level event that brought together more than 100 special delegates from over 50 countries. Visionary leaders from around the world engaged in discussions focusing on education, sustainability, digital transformation, and international cooperation, fostering a platform for global thought leadership. While in the past few decades, students from Punjab aspired to pursue education abroad, Punjab itself has now emerged as a key hub for global academic exchange.

Government College of Commerce

The Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, hosted an Alumni Meet, uniting former students, educators, and administrators. This event served as a nostalgic homecoming, drawing alumni from across generations to reconnect, reminisce, and renew their ties with their cherished alma mater. The meet featured a rich tapestry of activities, including a stirring cultural performance, reminiscences shared by alumni.

Desh Bhagat University

Desh Bhagat University placement cell organised a job fair. The event designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, attracted a total of 907 students, with 792 attending in person, 117 joining virtually, and an impressive 1,477 students registering online. Representing a wide array of industries, 48 companies participated in the fair, presenting diverse job opportunities across various sectors.

Govt College of Yoga Education

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, emerged as the overall champion in the C Division women category and first runner up in male category in Punjab University C division tournament 2024-25. The college men's and women's teams collectively won all the trophies in various disciplines including: athletics (men and women), table tennis (men and women), yoga (women), volleyball (women)and best march past.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Secondary

The students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, visited Kurukshetra as the part of an educational trip. The students along with their teachers visited Krishna Museum and the Panorama and Science Centre, Kalpna Chawla library, Jyotisar and Brahamsarovar. They enjoyed the trip along with learning through various Scientific and Technical models exhibited at Planetarium and Science Centre

Bhavan Vidyalaya

The Primary Wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, organised an educational trip for the students of Classes 3 to 5 as a part of their Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) project. This enriching experience aimed to foster environmental awareness and curiosity among young learners. The students visited the Chandigarh City Forest and Chandigarh Bird Park, engaging in an immersive learning experience amidst nature. During the trip, they explored the diverse flora and fauna, observed various bird species and gained valuable insights into the importance of conservation.

Gurukul Global

Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, launched the new academic year with the first day of school for the Nursery Class. The little ones were warmly welcomed to school, accompanied by their parents and grandparents, marking a heartwarming start to their educational journey. A series of engaging and fun-filled activities cantered around the theme “Rainbow” were organised for the students. The young learners also had the opportunity to meet and interact with their class teachers, beginning their school experience in a warm and welcoming environment.