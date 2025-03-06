DT
Campus notes: Chitkara University

Chitkara University conferred an honorary PhD degree upon Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony. The award recognises his contributions to healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:27 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Chitkara University. File Photo
Chitkara University conferred an honorary PhD degree upon Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony. The award recognises his contributions to healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change and innovation. The honorary degree was presented by Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

Aryans College of Engineering

A two-day National Conference, jointly organised by the All-India Council for Technical Education and Aryans College of Engineering on “Disaster Management & Resilient Infrastructure” was concluded in Urdu & English Languages under Vibrant Advocacy For Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages scheme. As many as 12 seminars conducted and concluded on National Science Day. Dr JK Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering addressed the conference.

University Institute of Legal Studies

Shray Chhibber, a fourth-year law student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), achieved a milestone by representing Panjab University at a conference at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. During the conference, Chhibber met Prof. Glenn Cohen, Dean of Harvard Law School, and engaged in discussions on sports law and medical law. He interacted with Lesly Goh, Senior Technology Officer at the World Bank, gaining valuable insights into global policy and legal challenges.

