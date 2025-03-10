Campus notes: Chitkara University

Chitkara University launched Code Experience Center (CEC) powered by Capgemini on its campus. This collaboration marks a significant step in providing students with valuable skills in the IT sector, empowering them with the knowledge and expertise required for successful careers in the technology industry. Every year, students gain direct access to job opportunities through the campus placements offered by Capgemini. Additionally, the CEC at Chitkara University will further boost job prospects by offering state-of-the-art training programs designed to equip students with the high-demand skills needed in the IT industry.

CGC, Jhanjeri

Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, achieved a milestone by securing Rs 1 crore funding under the AICTE IDEA (Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Academy) Scheme 2024-25. This funding will be used to establish a cutting-edge AICTE IDEA Lab on campus, providing students with access to advanced technology and mentorship to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The AICTE IDEA Lab will serve as a hub of creativity and technological excellence, enabling students and faculty to explore and develop solutions in fields like robotics, AI, IoT, and 3D printing.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated National Science Day 2025 with fervour, embracing the theme “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat.” The event highlighted the pivotal role of young minds in propelling India towards global scientific excellence. The highlight of the day was Science Models & Projects Exhibition, where students showcased their creativity and scientific acumen through various models and projects in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

CGC, Landran

Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, celebrated National Science Day with enthusiasm and an array of engaging activities. More than 250 projects were on display at the event in the ‘Research for Pioneers’ project exhibition. They were evaluated for the uniqueness of ideas, application and proficiency of operation by a panel of 21 distinguished judges drawn from various sectors. The event was organised by the Department of Applied Sciences, CGC Landran, in collaboration with the Department of Student Welfare and the ACIC RISE Association

Govt College of Yoga Education

An awareness session on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace was held at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, as a part of International Women's Day celebrations. The event organised under the leadership of Principal, Dr Sapna Nanda, aimed to raise awareness about sexual harassment at workplace and the legal measures in place to protect women, aligning with this year theme “Accelerate Action”. Justice Sri Surendra Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge and Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh, also attended the event.