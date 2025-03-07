Campus notes: Discussion on women’s success

A thought-provoking panel discussion on the "Role of family and society in driving women's success" was organised by Chandigarh University (CU) to celebrate International Women's Day. "India has made significant progress in women empowerment. Our country is on the fastest highway for achieving to see a day when celebrating women achievers will not be seen as exception," said Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, while participating in a thought-provoking panel discussion. Komal Jaiswal, founder of Greenaffair and a regenerative agriculture consultant and Natasha Chopra, founder of Tashvin Noble Foundation, also participated in discussion.

Edu tour to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chandigarh: The Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised an educational tour to the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan for 58 students. Principal Dr Shashi Wahi Kullar and Dean Dr Sangam Kapoor flagged off the bus ferrying students to Delhi in the evening. The visit aimed to provide students with a deeper understanding of India's constitutional framework and the role of the President in the country's democratic system. Throughout the tour, students were made aware about the architecture of the bhavan.

National Pharmacy Education Day

Mohali: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Professor Mahadeva Lal Schroff and to recognise his contribution in establishing pharmacy education in India, Aryans College of Pharmacy celebrated the National Pharmacy Education Day on Thursday. While addressing students, Dr Krishan Singla, Principal, said, "The role of a pharmacist is gradually evolving from a dispenser of medicines to an expert in the field with multidisciplinary healthcare systems." On the occasion various activities including speech competition, poster presentation and others, were organised by the BPharma and DPharma students.