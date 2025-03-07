DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Campus notes: Discussion on women’s success

Campus notes: Discussion on women’s success

A thought-provoking panel discussion on the "Role of family and society in driving women's success" was organised by Chandigarh University (CU) to celebrate International Women's Day. "India has made significant progress in women empowerment. Our country is on the fastest...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:44 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A thought-provoking panel discussion on the "Role of family and society in driving women's success" was organised by Chandigarh University (CU) to celebrate International Women's Day. "India has made significant progress in women empowerment. Our country is on the fastest highway for achieving to see a day when celebrating women achievers will not be seen as exception," said Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, while participating in a thought-provoking panel discussion. Komal Jaiswal, founder of Greenaffair and a regenerative agriculture consultant and Natasha Chopra, founder of Tashvin Noble Foundation, also participated in discussion.

Edu tour to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chandigarh: The Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised an educational tour to the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan for 58 students. Principal Dr Shashi Wahi Kullar and Dean Dr Sangam Kapoor flagged off the bus ferrying students to Delhi in the evening. The visit aimed to provide students with a deeper understanding of India's constitutional framework and the role of the President in the country's democratic system. Throughout the tour, students were made aware about the architecture of the bhavan.

Advertisement

National Pharmacy Education Day

Mohali: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Professor Mahadeva Lal Schroff and to recognise his contribution in establishing pharmacy education in India, Aryans College of Pharmacy celebrated the National Pharmacy Education Day on Thursday. While addressing students, Dr Krishan Singla, Principal, said, "The role of a pharmacist is gradually evolving from a dispenser of medicines to an expert in the field with multidisciplinary healthcare systems." On the occasion various activities including speech competition, poster presentation and others, were organised by the BPharma and DPharma students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper