Campus notes: Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual day, which was titled ‘Aarool’. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Ginni Duggal, Deputy DE, while Father Dominic Bosco, Vicar General of the Shimla Chandigarh Diocese, was the guest of honour.

Guru Nanak Public School, Chd

The school organised Sri Akhand Path with ardour and avidity. The Bhog of the Path was followed by Shabad Kirtan and a Guru ka langar. The langar was prepared and distributed to more than 5,000 people by the students and faculty members.

St Peter’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh

The Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated by the students as they undertook a variety of activities to commemorate and acknowledge the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers. Students were educated about the role of the Defence forces.

Shishu Niketan Public School, Chd

The school secured the third position in the ‘Rashtriya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pardarshini’ (RSBVP) held at SCERT, Sector 32. The theme of the competition was on ‘communication and transport’.

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

To celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’, students of classes VI to X conducted a special assembly on the theme, ‘reading and expression’. Students gave speeches highlighting the importance of reading and expressions.

Govt College of Education, Sec 20

As many as 135 alumni of the college attended the institute’s general body meeting. Principal Sapna Nanda presented the achievements of the college over the last five years. The office-bearers of the new executive were announced.

Sacred Heart, Sector 26

In collaboration with the PGI’s blood transfusion department, the school organised a blood donation camp. Principal Sr Arti and Sadhvi Neelima Vishwa from Vishwas Foundation attended the event. A total of 197 units of blood were collected.

