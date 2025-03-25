Campus notes: National Mission on Libraries

A five-day Capacity Building Programme of National Mission on Libraries (CBP-NML) for Public Library Personnel concluded at Panjab University. The programme organised by PU Library in collaboration with Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Kolkata, under the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig and Director-General RRRLF, Head, National Mission on Libraries (NML), and National Library, Kolkata, AP Singh. Vig added that university libraries have social responsibility to serve all kind of libraries in the society.

PGGC-11 holds convocation

The Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, celebrated its 67th Annual Convocation, marking a milestone in the academic journey of its graduating students. The event was a grand occasion, bringing together faculty, staff, students, parents, and distinguished guests to honor the achievements of the graduating class. Rajesh Kumar Bhatia, Director, Punjab Engineering College, conferred 429 degrees, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the students. Additionally, 18 students were awarded the prestigious Roll of Honour, while several students received College Colour for their exceptional achievements.

Symposium at Panjab University

A symposium on "Relevance of the Buddhist Idea of Peace in Contemporary Times" was held at the Principal PL Anand Auditorium, Panjab University. The event featured distinguished speakers Dr Pooja Dabral from Nalanda University, Kaveri Gill from Shiv Nadar University and KC Singh, former diplomat and ambassador to UAE and Iran, who presided over the event as the Chair.

Theatre show at SD College

Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust hosted a captivating theatrical and dance program at GGDSD College, Sector 32. The event was attended by Dr Raj Bahadur, Director of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. The highlight of the evening, organised by Satnam Singh Randhawa was the performance of the play "Pukaar" by artists from Akaanksha Sansthan, Jodhpur. Written by Dr Nibedita and directed by Dr Vikas Kapoor, the play powerfully depicted the grim realities of sexual violence and the trauma faced by survivors.

Biotech Conference

The Biotech Vitalis-2025 International Conference was organised at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri. The three-day conference focused on biotechnology, healthcare and drug discovery. Renowned scientists, researchers, industry experts and academic leaders from all over the world participated in it. New developments and innovations in the fields of biomedical research, molecular diagnostics, personalised medicine and biotechnology-based healthcare were discussed.

Moot court competition

NMIMS, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana hosted the National Moot Court Competition. The two-day event saw participation from 28 teams across the country, with each team consisting of three members—two speakers and one researcher—providing a platform for aspiring legal professionals to demonstrate their advocacy skills and legal acumen.