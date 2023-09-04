Campus notes: Panjab University

Panjab University' 69th Colloquium Lecture will be delivered on Monday at the SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology Auditorium. Prof Santosh Halder from University of Calcutta will talk about how a powerful tool can be reimagined and reinvented bring societal changes.

UIFT & VD, chandigarh

The University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, Panjab University, organised an educational exposure for students of BSc fashion and lifestyle technology of first and third semester at International Doll Museum here. The museum has a rich collection of dolls representing different cultures of India as well as other countries. This visit was a learning experience for the students about various tribes and ethnicities and their clothing styles.

Amity University, Mohali

Amity University, Mohali, held an orientation programme for the students of 2023 batch. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Chanderdeep Tandon, dean, faculty of Sciences and engineering.

