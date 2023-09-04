Campus notes: Panjab University

Panjab University' 69th Colloquium Lecture will be delivered on Monday at the SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology Auditorium. Prof Santosh Halder from University of Calcutta will talk about how a powerful tool can be reimagined and reinvented bring societal changes.
UIFT & VD, chandigarh
The University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, Panjab University, organised an educational exposure for students of BSc fashion and lifestyle technology of first and third semester at International Doll Museum here. The museum has a rich collection of dolls representing different cultures of India as well as other countries. This visit was a learning experience for the students about various tribes and ethnicities and their clothing styles.
Amity University, Mohali
Amity University, Mohali, held an orientation programme for the students of 2023 batch. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Chanderdeep Tandon, dean, faculty of Sciences and engineering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'