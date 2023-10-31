Campus notes: PML SD PUBLIC SCHOOL

Chandigarh: PML SD Public School along with GGDSD College, Sector 32, organised SOHA Sustainability Exhibition in Association with Bharat Soka Gakkai “Seeds of hope and action-making the SDGS of reality”. Students from classes VIII, IX, XI and XII participated in the exhibition and were made aware of sustainability goals. The exhibition motivated the students to inspire, learn, reflect, empower, act and lead.

GMSSS, sector 45

An exhibition highlighting the creativity of students in artwork, best out of waste, salad making & millets and sports was organised in GMSSS 45C. DSE schools Harsuhinder Singh Brar, Deputy DSE-II Ravinder Kaur, DSE-IV Prabhjot Kaur, DEO Bindu Arora, Deputy DEO Poonam Sood from the Education Department presided over the event. Language festival, science and maths models were displayed to encourage peer learning and creative writing. Students actively participated. In primary section, Bal-Mela was organised. Principal Seema B Grover lauded the efforts of students and teachers.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To educate the little ones about the traffic rules and regulations, a ‘Role Play Activity’ was organised for students of Class Prep l of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh. The children were made aware about the mandatory and cautionary safety rules to be followed on the road through videos and a role play. They were given different situations and were encouraged to enact accordingly. The students participated enthusiastically in the activity. By the end, they were able to identify the road safety signs.

CL Aggarwal DAV Model School

The primary classes of CL Aggarwal DAV Model School held a captivating poem recitation event. The event showcased the talent of the young students as they recited poems with enthusiasm and confidence. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts made by the participants.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, chandigarh

Vedant Aggarwal of Bhavan Vidyalaya won the first prize at the All India Virtual Science Exhibition ‘Vigyan Yatra 2023’, organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya. Principal, Vineeta Arora congratulated Aggarwal on winning the first prize.

IIT-Ropar organises unity run

IIT-Ropar recently organised the fifth edition of its unity run to mark the International Year of Millets 2023 and commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event was inaugurated by IIT-Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja. An 11-km quarter marathon and a 5-km fun run were organised on the occasion. Over 500 students, faculty members and their relatives participated in the event. The participants started running from the premises of the institution and later fanned out across farms to spread the message of fitness.

