Campus notes: Punjab Engineering college

The Art and Photography Club (APC) of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) organised SPECTRUM 2025, a two-day event that brought together art and photography enthusiasts from various colleges to showcase their creative talents. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Puneet (ADSA) in the presence of the Person In-Charge (PI) of APC. Dr Puneet congratulated the organizing committee for their efforts in putting together an inspiring event and extended her best wishes to all participants competing in SPECTRUM 2025.

Mayo College Alumni Association

The Mayo College Alumni Association of Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh (MAAPHC) organised a grand event to celebrate ‘150 Glorious Years of Mayo College, Ajmer’, at the Chandigarh Golf Range, Sector 6. Saurav Sinha, Principal of Mayo College, Neeti Bhalla Saini, Principal of Mayo College Girls’ School and Harmeet Singh, President of the Mayo College Alumni Association, Delhi, attended the event. Around 200 alumni members, who travelled from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and neighbouring states attended the event.

Aryans Group of Colleges

People from different walks of the life paid tribute educator Roshan Lal Kataria, Founder, Aryans Group of Colleges, who breathed his last recently. Representatives from various educational institutions and associations were present including Punjab Unaided Colleges Association, Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association, Joint Association of Colleges, Nursing Association, Chandigarh Management Association, Pharmacy Association and various academician from other universities also attended the final prayers