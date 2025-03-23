Campus notes: SD College, Sector 32

The Annual Cultural Festival, ‘Virasat -25’ of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, was organised today. Governor Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, was the Chief Guest. The college campus was thronged by a large crowd of over ten thousand adoring fans, to experience the live performance of Dr Satinder Sartaaj. Mishthi was crowned as Miss Virasat, while Arpit took home the title of Mr Virasat. Ms Shreya and Nikhil bagged the title of Rang-e-Virasat. Bhagwan Kaur and Arnav Sharma were declared Noor-e-Ehsaas

Panjab University

The five-day Capacity Building Programme of National Mission on Libraries for Public Library Personnel concluded at Panjab University. The prestigious programme organised by PU Library in collaboration with Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, under the Ministry of Culture, was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig and Director-General RRRLF, Head, National Mission on Libraries, and National Library, Kolkata AP Singh. Former PU Vice-Chancellor Arun K Grover recalled that the five pristine Universities in colonial India created Libraries prior to the creation of University Departments after the common Indian Universities Act 1904.

University Business School

The University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, has been ranked the 15th position among the top government business schools in India in the prestigious Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025 rankings. This ranking places UBS alongside esteemed institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, FMS Delhi, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, JBIMS Mumbai, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Bombay, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Raipur.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised the Annual Alumni Meet 2024. Principal Kulbir Singh welcomed the alumni and apprised them about the outstanding accomplishments of their Alma mater. Well-established Alumni gathered, fostering joyous camaraderie and evoking deep nostalgia. Surinder Rihal, noted Punjabi Director presented the Annual Report of the Alumni Activities. The alumni appreciated the efforts of the Management, Principal, Faculty and students for taking the College to newer heights of success.

CGC, Jhanjeri

The Biotech Vitalis-2025 International Conference was organised at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri. The three-day conference focused on biotechnology, healthcare and drug discovery. Renowned scientists, researchers, industry experts and academic leaders from all over the world participated in it. In which new developments and innovations in the fields of biomedical research, molecular diagnostics, personalized medicine and biotechnology-based healthcare were discussed.