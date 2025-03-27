Campus notes: Techno-festival Day ends at Panjab University

Techno-festival Day VORTEX 2025 concluded at Panjab University. The Physics Association of the Department of Physics, Panjab University (PU), organised VORTEX 2025 on March 24 and 25. The event featured a range of exciting activities, including a morning marathon flagged off by Dr Rajesh Vijay Vergia, cardiologist, PGIMER, and a cycle rally, which was flagged off by Dr Anuradha Sharma, from PGIMER's ENT Department. The keynote address was delivered by Prof (Dr) Manoj Bali, Dean, University School of Sciences, Rayat Bahra University, Mohali, who discussed career guidance for science students, covering breakthroughs in science and research opportunities.

HIV/AIDS awareness drive

Chandigarh: More than 35 students and staff participated in an informative and impactful HIV/AIDS awareness drive at the Centre for Public Health (CPH), Panjab University, on Wednesday. The event, organised by Dr Manoj K Sharma, Chairperson and Assistant Professor, CPH, PU, in collaboration with the Red Ribbon Club, Chandigarh, aimed to raise awareness about the global and national challenges of HIV/AIDS.

Discussion on Bhagat Singh’s ideas

Chandigarh: In order to honour the memory of Shaheed Bhagat, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who embraced martyrdom for the cause of India's freedom on March 23, 1931, the Department of Education, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a panel discussion on the theme "Relevance of Bhagat Singh's ideas in the contemporary era" at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hall, Arts Block-2. A large gathering of students, faculty members and esteemed guests delved into the revolutionary ideas of one of India's most iconic freedom fighters. The session ended with a thoughtful question and answer session.

Session dwells on artificial intelligence

Chandigarh: The Department of Computer Science and Applications (DCSA), Panjab University, organised a special session titled "AI for entrepreneurship". The event aimed to equip budding entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for driving business innovation and success. The session attracted students, budding entrepreneurs and professionals eager to understand how the AI can enhance business processes, decision-making and innovation.

Bihar Diwas celebrated

Mohali: Aryans Group of Colleges celebrated Bihar Diwas with great enthusiasm. The event featured cultural programmes, traditional Bihari cuisine and a fashion show showcasing traditional attire by Aryans students, including engineering, law, nursing, management, pharmacy, paramedical, physiotherapy and others. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, emphasised on the importance of preserving Bihar's cultural heritage. The first Bihar Diwas event was organised in 2010 to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the state.

DAV College union elects team

Chandigarh: The Non-Teaching Staff Union of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, has re-elected its leadership team for another term after a closely contested election. Harpreet Singh (president), Sunil Bhagla (vice president), Harbhajan Singh (general secretary) and Shiv Poojan (jointed secretary) were elected by the association. The election underscored the staff's dedication to their collective interests.

Dr Harsh Sadawarti gets award

Chandigarh: Dr Harsh Sadawarti, Vice President, Desh Bhagat University, has been honoured as the Best START Coordinator of the Country by ISRO-IIRS at a national ceremony held in Dehradun. He received the prestigious annual award 2025 for his outstanding contribution to the Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) programme. The award was presented by Padma Shri Dr AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman, ISRO.

Over 100 get placements

Mohali: Over 100 students secured job offers from different companies at a job fair organised at Rayat Bahra University. The fair saw participation of 18 companies. More than 400 students participated in the fair.