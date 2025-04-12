DT
Canada's Niagara College delegates interact with aspiring global nurses at INSCOL event in Chandigarh

Over 50 attendees, including students enrolled in INSCOL’s Foundation Program (IFP) for the May 2025 intake, staff nurses, and their parents, participate
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:46 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
The Canadian delegation was in Chandigarh to mark the inauguration of Niagara College’s new regional office at Elante Offices.
INSCOL hosted a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in Chandigarh on Friday, bringing together students, staff nurses, and parents for an interactive session with senior delegates from Niagara College in Canada. The event aimed to provide insights into global education pathways, particularly in nursing and healthcare.

Over 50 attendees, including students enrolled in INSCOL’s Foundation Program (IFP) for the May 2025 intake, staff nurses, and their parents, participated in the interactive session.

The Canadian delegation was in Chandigarh to mark the inauguration of Niagara College’s new regional office at Elante Offices, strengthening its commitment to India and supporting Indian students aspiring to study in Canada.

The visited team included Sean Kennedy, President of Niagara College; Sean Coote, Vice President – International; Gary Torraville, Senior Director of Global Business Development; Karan Salgotra, Manager—Global Business Development (South Asia); and Gayatri Kochak, Global Business Development Officer (South Asia).

In their interaction with prospective students and families, the delegates discussed the various specialised programs at Niagara College, particularly in the nursing and healthcare sectors.

A presentation was delivered by a senior college official.

The event concluded with light refreshments and a networking session, allowing attendees to interact informally with the delegates and gain valuable insights on pursuing a career in global nursing.

About INSCOL

INSCOL has been transforming Internationally Educated Nurses (IENs) for global healthcare roles since 2003 by enhancing their knowledge, skills, and professional conduct.

