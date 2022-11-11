Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

Chandigarh, November 11
The Consulate General of Canada and the British Deputy High Commission here on Friday hosted a joint Remembrance Day ceremony to remember the members of the armed forces of the UK, Canada and India who died serving their countries.
The event was attended by the Consul General of Canada, Patrick Hebert; the British Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett; Canada’s Defence Attache Colonel Todd Braithwaite; UK Defence Adviser Brigadier Nick Sawyer;Armed Forces veterans from the tricity; cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute; women cadets from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute; and government officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Hebert and Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives defending freedom, peace and democracy in the world.
