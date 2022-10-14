 Canal-top solar plant to come up on N-Choe in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Green push

Canal-top solar plant to come up on N-Choe in Chandigarh

Cost Rs 11.50 cr | Another planned on Patiala Ki Rao

Canal-top solar plant to come up on N-Choe in Chandigarh

A Sector 52 N-Choe solar power plant will have 2 megawatt peak capacity. Photo: Manoj Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 13

To increase the share of green energy, the UT Administration plans to set up a 2 MWp (megawatt peak) canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plant on N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52 here.

The administration has set an ambitious target of 75 MWp to be achieved by August 15 next year. To achieve the target, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has prepared a detailed study report on feasibility of solar power plants at various sites.

Under the programme, a 2 MWp solar power plant will be set up on N-Choe at a cost of nearly Rs 11.50 crore and another 2 MWp on Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in the city.

A CREST official says Chandigarh is already on course to developing it as a model solar city and implementation of the solar city programme is in full swing with 51.062 MWp rooftop SPV power plants being installed till August 31.

To enhance solar energy share, he says the administration is identifying every new opportunity to minimise dependence on non-renewable energy sources. Accordingly, to achieve the target of 75 MWp, CREST has prepared a roadmap under which 57 MWp will be achieved by December 31, 67 MWp by March 31, 2023, and 75 MWp by August 15.

Recently, CREST had been directed to make at least seven government departments/buildings 100 per cent self-reliant in terms of energy, including Model Jail, Sector 51, and all buildings of the Forest Department by October 15, all government schools and all police stations by December 31 and all buildings of the Transport Department, all government hospitals under the UT Administration and all buildings of the Sports Department by August 15 next year.

On her visit to the city on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for a 2 MWp floating SPV power plant at the Sector-39 waterworks. This project will help generate clean and green power by re-utilising wasteland. A 500 kW floating solar plant has also been installed at the Dhanas lake. After the commissioning of the plant, three fountains coming up at the lake and the establishment branch of the Forest Department will draw power from it.

While one of the fountains will be 25-metre tall, the two others, to be set up around it, will be of 13-metre height. The fountain work is expected to be completed by Diwali.

The administration has made it mandatory to install solar projects on all houses and buildings on 500 square yard or more area, while the department is also preparing to install solar power plants on houses above 10 marlas (250 yards) in the city.

