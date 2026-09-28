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Home / Chandigarh / Canara Bank ordered to refund Rs 44,997 with interest, pay Rs 35,000 compensation to Chandigarh couple

Canara Bank ordered to refund Rs 44,997 with interest, pay Rs 35,000 compensation to Chandigarh couple

On October 25, 2023, two fraudulent transactions of Rs 24,998 and Rs 19,999, totalling Rs 44,997, were debited from their account

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Dissatisfied with the compensation awarded by the District Commission, the couple filed an appeal before the State Commission seeking enhanced compensation and interest. Pic: iStock
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The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Canara Bank to pay Rs 35,000 as compensation to city residents Sumit Chhabra and his wife, Payal Chhabra, after the bank failed to refund money fraudulently debited from their account.

The order came while modifying a ruling passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, UT Chandigarh, on February 2, 2026.

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The appellants, Sumit Chhabra and Payal Chhabra, had approached the State Commission seeking enhancement of the relief granted by the District Commission, which had directed Canara Bank’s Sector 34 branch to refund Rs 44,997 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of debit and pay a consolidated compensation of Rs 7,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

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According to the complaint, the couple had been maintaining a joint savings account with the bank for over 10 years. On October 25, 2023, two fraudulent transactions of Rs 24,998 and Rs 19,999, totalling Rs 44,997, were debited from their account.

The complainants said they immediately informed the bank, submitted the required documents and details of the fraud, and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell on the same day. Despite repeated representations and a complaint before the Reserve Bank of India, the bank did not refund the amount, stating that the claim had been rejected by the beneficiary bank.

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They contended that the funds were under the bank’s custody and that the bank was responsible for unauthorised transactions resulting from security lapses. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, they approached the District Commission.

Dissatisfied with the compensation awarded by the District Commission, the couple filed an appeal before the State Commission seeking enhanced compensation and interest.

After hearing the matter, the State Commission modified the District Commission’s order and directed Canara Bank to refund Rs 44,997 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of debit. The Commission further enhanced the compensation to Rs 35,000, to be paid as a consolidated amount towards mental agony, physical harassment, deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and litigation expenses.

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