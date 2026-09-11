Canara Bank to raise Rs 4,500 crore through AT-1 bonds

Canara Bank is set to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds to strengthen its capital base and support business growth.

The bank’s board has authorised it to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through AT-1 bonds and Rs 4,000 crore through Tier 2 bonds. The proposed AT-1 bonds will be perpetual debt instruments with a call option after five years, subject to regulatory approval

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