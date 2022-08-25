Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 24

As many as 5,000 persons attended the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur Bangar village in New Chandigarh here around 2.45 pm today.

The venue and nearby area was turned into a fortress with heavy police deployment and elaborate barricading at every entry and exit point.

Schoolgirls walk past a barricade.

Amid much anticipation since morning over the PM’s event, three Indian Air Force helicopters carrying the Prime Minister and other dignitaries landed one after the other at the venue in the afternoon. With shops closed and holiday declared in government and private schools in the area to minimise inconvenience to motorists, roads wore a deserted look across New Chandigarh till late in the afternoon.

The movement of vehicles on the Chandigarh-Siswan main road (flyover) was unhindered throughout the day, bearing in mind the stretch caters to ambulances to the PGI, while entry and exit on service roads were mostly restricted. As many as 35 checkpoints were set up in the district to stop and check vehicles. While locals expressed displeasure at inconvenience caused by barricading and frequent checking of vehicles over the past two-three days, they were excited to see such a big health facility come up right on their doorstep.

People protest ‘inadequate’ seating at the PM’s event in New Chandigarh. Vicky

With the venue for the public event packed to capacity, a large number of visitors and BJP supporters complained of inadequate seating arrangements.

Sources said roadways buses had been roped in to bring supporters from different parts of the state. Some supporters were seen leaving the venue midway after the police restricted entry, with some even having heated exchanges with cops.

As jammers were installed in the area owing to security reasons, visitors complained of poor Internet connectivity in their phones.

No entry for men in black

Several persons in black T-shirts and shirts with valid passes were stopped and denied entry to the venue by cops, fearing they could be protesters. The police also seized cigarette packs and pan masala pouches during frisking.

Silent protest by city Cong unit

The city Congress unit launched a silent campaign to confront the PM with posers over his “failure to fulfil electoral promises made during the last eight years”. The protesters holding placards in different areas questioned the PM on jobs, fuel price rise, MSP, etc.