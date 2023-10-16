Cancer screening camp in Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

The Prayog Foundation and Society for Divine Reiki Meditation (NGO) organised a free dental cancer screening camp at the community centre of Dhanas. This camp was supported by the Fire and Security Association of India, Chandigarh Chapter.

Dr SS Ahluwalia, Chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, addressed the residents of the area and said that social organisations should expand the scope of their services so that more people can benefit from them. He congratulated the organisers and said that awareness about dental diseases is the main basis for preventing dental cancer.

Mehak Singh, Secretary, Society for Divine Reiki Meditation (NGO), stated that oral cancer has seen a global spike. A majority of the patients are detected when the disease is at an advanced stage.

President of Prayog Foundation, Sanjeev Sharma, announced the appointment of social worker Nitesh Mahajan as the President of the UT Unit. Mahajan pledged to serve society with maximum zeal.

While inaugurating the camp, former Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that due to our eating habits and changing lifestyle, dental diseases are increasing. Moudgil shared that 162 patients were examined for free in the community centre of Dhanas.

