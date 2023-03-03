Candidate held for Rly exam fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 2

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly clearing the Railways recruitment exam by making another person appear in it on his behalf.

The suspect has been identified as Brij Kishore, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The crime came to light when a railway doctor raised an objection that the candidate’s face and the photo on his medical memo were not matching. The candidate was then subjected to thumb impression. However, his thumb impression did not match with the one taken earlier.

On being confronted, Brij Kishore gave a self-declaration and also an affidavit, submitting that he managed to get someone whom he did not know appear in the exam in his place. That person has passed the written exam and also appeared in the document verification, while he himself had appeared for the medical examination.

A case was registered at the Parao police station.

Investigating Officer ASI Prakash Chand said, “The suspect will be produced in a court tomorrow. We will obtain his remand. The person who took the exam in his place will also be arrested.”