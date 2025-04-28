DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Candlelight vigil held in honour of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Candlelight vigil held in honour of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Mohali, April 27 Residents of Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 67, organised a candlelight vigil to mourn the 26 lives lost in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The event symbolised unity and resilience in the face of tragedy. Participants gathered at...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:08 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali, April 27

Residents of Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 67, organised a candlelight vigil to mourn the 26 lives lost in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The event symbolised unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

Participants gathered at community office holding candles with messages of peace. The march within JVV, Sector 67, was a solemn tribute to the victims and a resolute stand against terrorism. President Cdr IS Parmar and Secretary BS Dhillon, led the march as a symbol of collective strength and emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures.

Advertisement

The vigil concluded with a minute of silence and prayers for the victims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper