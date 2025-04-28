Candlelight vigil held in honour of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Mohali, April 27

Residents of Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 67, organised a candlelight vigil to mourn the 26 lives lost in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The event symbolised unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

Participants gathered at community office holding candles with messages of peace. The march within JVV, Sector 67, was a solemn tribute to the victims and a resolute stand against terrorism. President Cdr IS Parmar and Secretary BS Dhillon, led the march as a symbol of collective strength and emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures.

The vigil concluded with a minute of silence and prayers for the victims.