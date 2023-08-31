Can’t carry out sanitation work at Sector 26 mandi from September 1: Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has expressed its inability to carry out sanitation services at the fruit and vegetable market in Sector 26 here after August 31. Following this, the Market Committee requested it to extend the services by three months.

In a letter to the Administrator, Market Committee, the Medical Officer Health (MOH) intimated that the MC was unable to continue with the existing contract of providing sanitation services in the Sector 26 mandi as per the MoU signed between the civic body and the Market Committee, Sector 26, beyond August 31.

It stated that the decision was communicated in advance through a memo dated April 25 this year.

The MOH requested the Market Committee to make necessary arrangement for sanitation services in the mandi area from September 1.

The Administrator, Market Committee, requested the civic body to extend the present MoU for providing sanitation services by three months or till the finalisation of a fresh tender, whichever is earlier, as the tendering process was in process.

#Mandi