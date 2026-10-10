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Home / Chandigarh / Can’t deny govt houses to Chandigarh staff shifted to power firm: CAT

Can’t deny govt houses to Chandigarh staff shifted to power firm: CAT

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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In a significant judgment, the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that power employees transferred to a private company, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), are entitled to government accommodation.

The tribunal has quashed the orders under which the Electricity Pool houses, meant for employees of the UT electricity wing, were being allotted to employees of other wings of the Engineering Department, while applicants’ claims were not considered on the ground that they had been transferred to CPDL.

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“The applicants cannot be denied consideration for allotment of government accommodation solely on the ground that they had been transferred to the private company,” the Bench observed.

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The tribunal has directed the respondents to reconsider the applications submitted by the applicants pursuant to a communication dated March 11, 2026, with the applicable rules/instructions governing government accommodation, the relevant provisions of the Chandigarh Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2025, and the observations made in the order.

The competent authority was directed to consider each application on its individual merits, including the applicant’s eligibility, entitlement, category, seniority and other applicable parameters, and pass a reasoned and speaking order thereon. The exercise is to be completed expeditiously, preferably within six weeks of the receipt of a certified copy of the order.

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The Bench passed the order on applications filed by Divanshu Sharma and other employees through advocate Barjesh Mittal, challenging orders dated March 27 and March 30, 2026. Under these orders, the House Allotment Committee allotted various categories of Electricity Pool houses to employees of other classes of the Engineering Department, without considering the applicants’ claims.

The applicants submitted that pursuant to the Chandigarh Electricity

Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2025, they were transferred to CPDL on a provisional, as-is-where-is basis. They relied on the stipulation in the scheme that the terms and conditions of service of transferred personnel would not be rendered less favourable and that accrued service benefits would be recognised and protected.

The applicants further pointed out that the validity of the transfer scheme was under challenge and the tribunal had directed the maintenance of the status quo concerning them.

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