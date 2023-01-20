Can't pass interim order on project, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to pass interim order regarding infrastructural project envisaged for de-congesting and providing an alternative road from Kharar-Banur highway to Chandigarh-Kurali road while connecting it to Kharar-Kurali road.

“We are of the considered opinion that no interim order is liable to be passed at this stage,” the High Court asserted.

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after a petition was filed by Baljit Kaur and other petitioners against the Union of India and other respondents regarding acquisition for National Highway No. 205-A. It was submitted that there was a resettlement policy for other national highways, but not for the present highway.

Appearing on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India and other respondents, counsel RS Madan clarified that the policy was applicable to the National Highways funded by the World Bank.

Regarding the issue of compensation for acquisition, Madan pointed out that a majority of the landowners had preferred their statutory right to appeal for enhancement of the amount before the Arbitrator. He further submitted that the awards had also been passed for structures thereafter.

“Keeping in view the fact that it is a infrastructural project created for the purposes of de-congesting and provide an alternative road from the Kharar-Banur Highway connecting it to Kharar-Kurali road and thereafter ending at Chandigarh-Kurali road, having the length of 31.2 kms as per the site plan now placed on record, we are of the considered opinion that no interim order is liable to be passed at this stage,” the Bench observed.