Canvassing gathers pace at PU, MLA’s aides spar with students

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 23

Even as the Panjab University authorities claimed to have banned the entry of outsiders on the campus in view of the upcoming PU Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, supporters of Punjab MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose today allegedly scuffled with students canvassing on the campus.

Rain no deterrent Despite heavy rain on Wednesday, political groups continue their canvassing on the campus

Focusing on the problems of hostellers, student leaders raised concerns over waterlogging

Anupama, a student, says, ‘It is a major concern. The authorities must step in to resolve the issue.’

Some senior NUSI leaders joined CYSS in presence of Punjab MLAs Laddi Dhose and Meet Hayer

Dhose, who was at the student centre to canvass for the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, was confronted by representatives of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), a division of the Shiromani Akali Dal, over the issue of farmers’ protest among others.

A video grab of the scuffle.

While Dhose was being questioned, his supporters allegedly started pushing the SOI members. This led to a minor scuffle between two groups. The matter was soon resolved by police personnel present at the spot. Later, more force reached the spot and tried to detain representatives of the warring groups. However, no official complained was filed.

Later, the SOI members held a protest against the police and university authorities for allowing outsiders inside the premises. “The student elections must be held in a healthy environment. The supporters of the MLA misbehaved with the students. Had the police not intervened, the scuffle could have taken an ugly turn,” said a university official present at the spot.

Sources said while carrying arms was banned on the campus, the MLA was seen accompanied by his official security, carrying designated weapons. Stakes of various political parties from Punjab and Haryana are high in the PUCSC elections and leaders are often seen canvassing on the campus. “Things have to be streamlined ahead of the elections. In the past, it was normal for an MLA to visit the campus for a show of strength, but these days students get aggressive even in case a minor argument,” said Priyanshu, a law student.

#Panjab University Chandigarh