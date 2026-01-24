DT
Home / Chandigarh / Capacity building programme at NIIFT

Capacity building programme at NIIFT

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representation purpose only
A capacity building programme under the “Raising and accelerating MSME performance scheme”, organised by the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Punjab, was successfully conducted today for MSMEs of Mohali district at the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Industrial Area, Phase 1, here.

The programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of MSMEs through structured learning sessions focusing on practical business needs. The workshops covered RAMP overview, basics of accounts and finance, digital marketing and branding for the MSMEs, and green and energy efficient buildings.

Dr Sanjeev Chadha, Head, MDC, MGSIPA, guided the MSME participants on how capacity building improves business performance, competitiveness, and sustainability. He emphasised on the importance of digital support and adoption for the MSMEs, including building digital presence, improving customer outreach through online platforms, and using digital tools for better business management.

