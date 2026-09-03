Capital Complex Plan: Depts asked to submit details of proposed projects

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As part of the exercise, authorities have initiated a stakeholder and occupant survey across various departments and building managements to compile details of all proposed, approved and pending projects for the 2026-31 period. The initiative is aimed at coordinating construction, repair and modification works under a unified master plan so that individual departmental interventions do not compromise the complex’s historical and architectural character.

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Under the survey guidelines, the departments managing multiple structures have been asked to submit separate details for each building. The information collected will be implemented in a phased manner by the Development and Research Organisation for Nature, Arts and Heritage (DRONAH).

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The departments have been asked to provide details of proposed infrastructure-related interventions under various categories, including interior modifications, structural retrofitting, electrical systems, CCTV and security upgrades, signage, fire and life-safety measures.

A key objective of the master plan is to identify projects that may require a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) well in advance. Wherever necessary, the framework will also facilitate mandatory consultations with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and international bodies such as UNESCO to safeguard the integrity of Le Corbusier’s design.