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Home / Chandigarh / Capital Golfers log victory in CGL

Capital Golfers log victory in CGL

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A golfer hits the ball during the Chandigarh Golf League on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Capital Golfers bounced back to log 6.5-0.5 win over Green Gators in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Col AD Singh won his singles game 6&4 for the Golfers, while Satraj Singh Toor added a 5&4 victory to give Capital a flying start. Brig JS Chattha and Sukirat Singh carried that momentum into the pairs, delivering a 7&5 win in the anchor game. Col Bhupinder Singh & Pritpal Singh Sachdev contributed a 3&2 victory, while CS Grewal and Prakash Mimani won 4&3. Ramnik Singh Tiwana and Dipinder Singh Locham overcame Karan Mahajan and Gurmehar Singh. The Golfers’ pair took the final hole to finish 1-up. The only half came in Harjot Sidhu and Ashwinder Singh’s game against Gurpreet Singh and Jaswinder Gill.

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Seven Iron posted a 4-3 victory over Golf Ninjas. Avirat Sundra and Udayveer Singh added a 2&1 pairs’ victory, winning the final three holes to finish strongly. Col Ajaytaj Singh’s pairing with Satinder Dhillon brought in a 5&3 win to complete Seven Iron’s four winning games. The Ninjas’ Zorawar Singh and Dr Gurpreet Khera logged a 4&2 win, and captain Vikram Bhagwan and Sophia Virk a 6&4 victory. The pair of Tanveer Singh Grewal and Kulwant Singh Bhullar collected their third point with a 1-up victory, taking the final two holes. The singles, however, had given Seven Iron the advantage they needed.

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GB Legends also claimed their first victory after an opening draw, beating Empire 4-3, while Sultans of Swing found their winning edge in the pairs against Golf Masters, taking four of the five games. Masters’ captain Navjot Mann took the last hole to edge out Surinder Jit Singh 1-up, while Brig KJS Puri also won the 18th to rescue a half against Col P S Mangat. Amrinder Singh and Dhruv Gupta put Sultans back on track with a 4&3 victory. Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh added a 4&2 win, while Rabbin Saini and Jitendra Singh delivered a 5&3 victory. Ashu Singh & Air Mshl Jasvinder Chauhan completed the Sultans’ tally with a 3&1 victory.

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