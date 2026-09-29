Capitals retain Nandini, Giants keep Kashvee for WPL

The international women cricketers from the city have been retained by their respective Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The Asian Games gold medallist pacer, Nandini Sharma, has been retained by Delhi Capitals, while all-rounder Kashvee Gautam has been retained by Gujarat Giants for the upcoming season of the WPL. In another squad change, former international wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia has been released by Delhi Capitals.

Nandini’s retention comes after an impressive WPL 2026 campaign in which she made a strong impact with the ball. She claimed 17 wickets during the season, including a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick for Delhi Capitals.

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Meanwhile, Kashvee continues her association with Gujarat Giants, who retained the talented all-rounder ahead of the new season. She was part of the Giants’ squad in WPL 2026. For Taniya, this brings an end to her latest stint with Capitals.