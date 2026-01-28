Capt Buttar from Chandigarh leads R-Day tableau

It was a proud moment for a Chandigarh family at the Republic Day parade as Captain Samira Z Buttar, the fourth generation of the family in the armed forces, led the ‘Integrated Operational Centre’ tableau.

The tableau showcased India’s modern integrated warfare capabilities under the theme ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Captain Buttar, who studied at Lawrence School, Sanawar, and Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, is the granddaughter of Brig Sampuran Singh (retd), who earned the Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, the country’s second highest and third highest gallantry awards, respectively, for his role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Capt Buttar’s great grandfather, Risaldar Major Rattan Singh, served with the Hodson’s Horse (now named 4 Horse). Capt Buttar was commissioned into the Indian Army in 2021 after training at the Officer Training Academy in Chennai. Her father Col Sarbjeet Singh (retd) served in the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.