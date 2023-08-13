Car dealer, maker fined Rs 50K over airbag failures

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 12

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, directed a company and a dealer to pay Rs 50,000 compensation to a city resident after the airbags of his car failed to deploy twice when the car met with accidents. The commission also directed them to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

Nirbhay Garg of Sector 15-A, in his complaint filed through advocate Dilraj Singh Bhinder, said he purchased a Toyota Innova in 2008. The vehicle was regularly serviced at EM PEE Motors, Pioneer Toyota, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh.

He said on November 17, 2015, the vehicle met with an accident and the front part of the vehicle was damaged, but the airbags did not deploy despite huge impact. Again on June 24, 2020, a truck hit the vehicle and the front end of the vehicle was damaged, but the airbags gain failed to deploy. On his complaint to the dealer, the latter claimed there was no deficiency in service on its part. The complainant had not paid the balance payment of Rs 1,23,348 and other charges, the dealer claimed. The manufacturer claimed the vehicle’s self-diagnosis system was found to be working appropriately.

The commission said the consumer while purchasing a vehicle with airbags would assume that the same would be deployed in case of a collision, but that didn’t happen.