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Home / Chandigarh / Car driven by minor hits bike, rider dies

Car driven by minor hits bike, rider dies

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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A motorcyclist, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, was killed after his bike collided with a car at the Sector 20/30 intersection here early today. The police confirmed that the car was being driven by a minor.

The accident took place around 5.30 am. A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured motorcyclist to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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According to the police, the teenager had taken the car out without informing his family. A case has been registered against the minor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

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