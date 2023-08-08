Car driver dies in hit-and-run on Chandigarh-Patiala highway

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 7

A 42-year-old car driver died after being hit by a truck on the Chandigarh-Patiala highway near the Chhat traffic lights. The deceased has been identified as Varinder Singh of Narwana, Haryana.

The brother of the deceased, Surinder Singh, a resident of Narwana, in his statement to the police, said he and his brother drove a taxi for a living. His brother was coming from Rajpura to Narwana in his car this morning.

Around 4 am, when he reached the Chhat lights, a truck going towards Mohali from the Dera Bassi side, hit his brother’s car at a high speed. His brother was taken to a private hospital, from where he was shifted to the GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered.

