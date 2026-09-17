Car driver fined Rs 13,000 for black film in Panchkula

Panchkula traffic police on Thursday fined a Bolero Rs 13,000 and removed black film from its windows on the spot after spotting the vehicle displaying “No Face, No Case” and “Kidnapping Car” slogans near the lights at Mansa Devi Temple.

According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, the vehicle was intercepted for the black film and challaned for violation of traffic rules after the slogans were found flashy and inappropriate for display on a vehicle.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said Panchkula Police was keeping close watch on drivers who show off on roads or display provocative slogans on vehicles, adding that action had been taken against several such vehicles in the past.

Advertisement

He said such slogans could send a wrong message to the public and create a sense of insecurity among citizens, and that action against such drivers would continue as per law. Police appealed to vehicle owners to follow traffic rules and avoid displaying provocative or flashy slogans on their vehicles.