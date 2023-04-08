Car driver, juvenile held for Rs 22L theft at realtor's house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 7

A juvenile and a car driver have been apprehended for stealing Rs 22 lakh from a property dealer’s house at Eco City in New Chandigarh.

The suspect has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepu, and a 14-year-old boy.

Complainant Ajay Kumar stated that on March 27, when he and his family had gone to attend a marriage function, someone stole Rs 22 lakh kept in the house.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Mullanpur police station on March 28.

During investigation, the police found that the property dealer’s car driver, who was employed four years ago, and a 14-year-old boy, who was son of the complainant’s domestic help, had committed the theft.

The police scanned the CCTV footage, call detail records and mobile tower location of the car driver and came to know that after dropping Ajay’s family at the function, he had returned to commit the theft along with the juvenile.

The suspects hid the money in a heap of a scrap near the Ratwara Sahib Gurdwara road. The car driver returned to pick up the family so that the needle of doubt was not pointed at him.

However, the CCTV footage helped the police crack the case on April 5.

The police have recovered Rs 18 lakh from the driver and Rs 65,000 from the juvenile.

They were produced in a court, which sent Gurdeep to 10-day police remand. The 14-year-old boy has been sent to juvenile home.

“The money was kept in the house for a marriage and registration of a piece of land. The driver knew about the cash lying in the house,” the police said.