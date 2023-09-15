Car-free day at PU on Sept 22, to be observed once every month

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 14

In a step forward to check rising traffic inside the campus, the Panjab University authorities have decided to observe a car free day on last Friday of every month, starting September 22.

“The vice chancellor made this announcement during a recent cycle rally. She said the step aimed at making the campus pollution-free. This is a small contribution towards our environment. If in any month, the last Friday falls on a public holiday, the day will be observed on last Thursday,” stated an order issued by the registrar.

It said, “Students and teaching and non-teaching staff have been requested not to use their cars on the given day and instead use free shuttle bus service or e-rickshaw facility available at nominal charges to commute inside the campus.” All chairpersons, directors, coordinators, heads of teaching, non-teaching departments have been told to follow the directions.

A seven-member peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which visited the campus last month, recommended the university to take steps to reduce the vehicular movement on the campus even as the effort to make the campus car-free is not new.

In 2019, the then vice chancellor had asked the teaching departments to observe a car-free day once a month. It was, however, never implemented. A policy to make the campus vehicle-free was formed in 2016, and was later approved by the university’s syndicate (governing body) in June, 2017.

It had suggested to levy Rs 100 fine for offences like speeding, parking of vehicle at no-parking zones and others. However, the ban was never implemented. After deliberations, an awareness camp was also conducted in February 2019, but to no avail.

Vehicles belong to not only students, but also those residing on the campus have added to the traffic problem. Besides, during morning and afternoon hours, parents come to drop their wards at a school located on the campus. The university runs a shuttle service inside the campus along with an e-rickshaw service. Hundreds of vehicles enter the campus on a daily basis mostly belonging to students, hostellers, faculty members, residents and others.

#Panjab University Chandigarh