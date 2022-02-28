Car glass broken, Rs3L, laptop stolen

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 27

Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke the window glass of a Sector 11 resident’s car and made away with a laptop and Rs3 lakh. The complainant, Pankaj Yadav, had parked the car outside his in-laws’ house near Rama Jewellers in Budanpur last night when the incident took place.

Yadav told the police that he had just entered the house after shutting his wholesale general store in Mani Majra around 9.30 pm and returned to the car after five minutes. He subsequently discovered that someone had broken the window on the right and taken away his Lenovo laptop, and Rs3 lakh. A case in this regard was registered under Section 379 (theft) at the Sector 14 police station.