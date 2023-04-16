Car hits auto, four injured

Dera Bassi: Shyam Babu Parsad (35) has alleged that a car, driven by Rahul Agarwal (40), a local resident, hit his auto at the airport light point on Friday. Shyam Babu and three others were admitted to the GMCH-32. Rahul was arrested and released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337, IPC, has been registered. TNS
UT police conduct ‘Samvedna Camp’
Chandigarh: “Samvedna Camp”, an integrated grievance redress mechanism, was organised at all police stations of the city to dispose of complaints on a mission mode. A total of 899 persons visited the camps and 1,409 complaints were disposed of. The facts of complaints were discussed and instructions passed on to the officials or beat staff concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...