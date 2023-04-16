Car hits auto, four injured

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: Shyam Babu Parsad (35) has alleged that a car, driven by Rahul Agarwal (40), a local resident, hit his auto at the airport light point on Friday. Shyam Babu and three others were admitted to the GMCH-32. Rahul was arrested and released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337, IPC, has been registered. TNS

UT police conduct ‘Samvedna Camp’

Chandigarh: “Samvedna Camp”, an integrated grievance redress mechanism, was organised at all police stations of the city to dispose of complaints on a mission mode. A total of 899 persons visited the camps and 1,409 complaints were disposed of. The facts of complaints were discussed and instructions passed on to the officials or beat staff concerned.