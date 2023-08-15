Car hits cyclists, one succumbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A 45-year-old cyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident. Mahir, a resident of Phase II, Ram Darbar, alleged that a vehicle hit two cyclists near the transport area light point on August 12.

Both victims were rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where Sant Prasad Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase I, was declared dead on arrival. The car was allegedly driven by Jaswinder Singh of Sector 49.

The police have registered a case. The car driver was arrested and later released on bail.