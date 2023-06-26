Car hits pilot vehicle of Dera Bassi MLA

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

The pilot vehicle of Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa was damaged after a car hit it from behind near Shahbad in Haryana. No one was injured as the occupants of the vehicle, except the driver, were standing some distance away from the stationary pilot vehicle when the car hit it around 9:45 pm.

Randhawa, who was coming back to Dera Bassi after attending a meeting, was some distance away in his vehicle. Randhawa said the car driver and a child on board also escaped unhurt.