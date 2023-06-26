Car hits pilot vehicle of Dera Bassi MLA

Mohali, June 25
The pilot vehicle of Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa was damaged after a car hit it from behind near Shahbad in Haryana. No one was injured as the occupants of the vehicle, except the driver, were standing some distance away from the stationary pilot vehicle when the car hit it around 9:45 pm.
Randhawa, who was coming back to Dera Bassi after attending a meeting, was some distance away in his vehicle. Randhawa said the car driver and a child on board also escaped unhurt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...