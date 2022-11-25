Car looted near Mohali SSP's office

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 24

Four armed goons looted a car at gunpoint near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, Harshad, said the carjackers also fired gunshots into the air. The police, however, claimed that they did not find any shells at the crime spot. The incident occurred hardly 500 metres from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The police said the car, a Toyota Glanza, was later found abandoned by the roadside in Sirhind. It is suspected that the carjackers might have discovered that the vehicle was GPS-enabled and had an anti-theft system.

In his statement to the police, Harshad said he had taken a self-driven car on rent. He, his sister and another girl had gone on a holiday to Himachal Pradesh and were returning late in the night when the incident took place.

The complainant claimed that four men came in a Honda City and allegedly started pulling him out of his car. He said they fired gunshots into the air as he resisted. They forcibly took away his car, he added.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said they had registered a case against four unidentified persons. He said they had not found any bullet shells at the spot. He said they were procuring CCTV footage from the suspected escape routes. The car had been recovered, he added.

