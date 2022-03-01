Car rental firms taken for a ride, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Operation Cell of the UT police has arrested two fraudsters, who used to flee with self-driven vehicles taken on rent on the basis of fake IDs. Three Hyundai Creta, a scooter and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

A team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, incharge, Operation Cell, nabbed the suspects, identified as Mangi Lal (24) and Madan Chaudhary (23), both residents of Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

The police said both the suspects used to rent cars from a company named Zoomcar by furnishing fake IDs and flee with the vehicles. The suspects had booked a car from the company’s Chandigarh office last year using the same modus operandi.

The police said a Creta, which was booked in Chandigarh, and two other SUVs, which were booked in Mumbai and Indore, had been recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects after taking the SUVs on rent, removed the GPS and changed their colour to avoid getting caught,” the police added.

A scooter and a motorcycle stolen from Chandigarh have also been recovered from the suspects.