Car snatching accused sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 5

An accused in a car snatching case was brought on production warrant from the Patiala jail here and remanded in three-day police custody.

A spokesman of the crime branch at the Sector 26 police station said Manish of Kandela village in Jind district, was brought on production warrant.

On June 27, Mathew John, a local resident, along with his maid, had gone to a bank in Sector 20 here to deposit money. Two men came there and snatched the keys of the car and pushed him on the floor and fled with his maid.

A case was registered.

