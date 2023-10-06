Car snatching accused sent to police remand

Panchkula, October 5
An accused in a car snatching case was brought on production warrant from the Patiala jail here and remanded in three-day police custody.
A spokesman of the crime branch at the Sector 26 police station said Manish of Kandela village in Jind district, was brought on production warrant.
On June 27, Mathew John, a local resident, along with his maid, had gone to a bank in Sector 20 here to deposit money. Two men came there and snatched the keys of the car and pushed him on the floor and fled with his maid.
A case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...