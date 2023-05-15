Car stolen

Mohali, May 14
The Phase 8 police registered a case after a resident reported that his car was stolen on the night of April 18. Complainant Lalit Kishore of Phase 6 stated that he had parked his car outside his home, but found it missing the next morning. He tried to search it for some days, but did not find it following which he approached the police.
