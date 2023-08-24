Car stuck at waterlogged underbridge, couple saved

Chandigarh, August 23
A fire team of the Municipal Corporation today rescued a couple stuck in water at railway underbridge (RUB), Industrial Area, Phase-1.
Sources said a swift car got stuck at the flooded underbridge at 6.35 am and an SOS call was received at the fire department. A fire team immediately reached the venue and the crew comprising firemen Akin Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Hakumat Singh and driver Amit Redhu rescued the couple from drowning. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra lauded the firemen and directed the public health wing to clear any kind of waterlogging in city.
