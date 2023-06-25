Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 25

The car of a woman was washed away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in Panchkula’s Ghaggar River.

She had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli.

The woman reportedly parked her car on the river bank and suddenly flow of the water increased, which took the vehicle along.

Locals took hold of the situation and evacuated the woman from the car trapped in the water stream.

She was admitted to Sector 6 hospital in Panchkula.

Efforts to pull out the car with the help of crane were on.

The local police also reached the spot.

#Panchkula