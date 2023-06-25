Chandigarh, June 25
The car of a woman was washed away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in Panchkula’s Ghaggar River.
She had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli.
The woman reportedly parked her car on the river bank and suddenly flow of the water increased, which took the vehicle along.
Locals took hold of the situation and evacuated the woman from the car trapped in the water stream.
She was admitted to Sector 6 hospital in Panchkula.
Efforts to pull out the car with the help of crane were on.
The local police also reached the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East
Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...
Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported
Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area
PM Modi visits historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt’s Cairo
The mosque has been renovated with the help of India’s Dawoo...
34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station
The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...
Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video
The woman had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli