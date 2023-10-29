Carcasses found in forest area at MDC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 28

An FIR was registered by the police when carcasses of cattle were found along with some slaughtered cows by villagers in the jungle area of the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) today. The matter came to light when a resident of a village near the jungle reached the place in search of his missing cow.

In the jungle area, he noticed some strange activity and ran back to inform the villagers. After this, many villagers reached the site. When the miscreants noticed that they had been noticed, they fled the place, leaving behind their Jeep, which had some weapons and a weighing machine in it.

The villagers said the miscreants used to bring cattle here late at night and kill them to sell beef. They subsequently staged a protest at the place and alleged that this has been going on in the jungle for about six months. They added that the administration as well as the police had taken no action on this matter so far. The area was cleared by a JCB after the matter reached the police.

