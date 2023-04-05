Chandigarh: ATM card swapped, retd IAF officer loses Rs 70,000

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

A 77-year-old retired Air Force officer has fallen prey to an ATM card swapping fraud, losing Rs 70,000 in the process.

Complainant Nand Kishore Sehgal, a resident of Sector 45, alleged he had visited an SBI ATM in Burail to withdraw money. He tried to withdraw the money but the transaction was declined. A man standing outside the ATM entered the ATM booth and offered to help.

The complainant claimed the suspect asked him to insert the card in the machine and noted the PIN number of the card. The transaction was again declined after which the victim took the card and left the ATM. The victim then went to another ATM and tried to withdraw the money, but in vain. The victim later realised the suspect had swapped his card.

“I soon received two messages of withdrawal of Rs 10,000 each using my ATM. A few hours later, my card was again used for shopping worth Rs 50,000,” claimed the victim. The victim then informed the bank and got his card blocked. The victim has lodged a complaint with the police. Recently, two tricksters had duped a Dhanas resident of Rs 1.44 lakh.

#indian air force