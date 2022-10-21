Caregiver held on theft charge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 20

A Jalandhar resident has been arrested for stealing gold and silver jewellery from a flat in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area.

The suspect has been identified as Ranjha, alias Vishu, alias Vashu, of Bhudanpur village in Adampur, Jalandhar.

In his complaint to the police, Puneet Kumar, a resident of Army flats in the MDC area, stated that he had kept a boy for the care of his aged father, but later found jewellery kept at home missing.

A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Mansa Devi police station.

The police had recovered the gold and silver jewellery from the suspect, who was produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.