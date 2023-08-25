Caretaker held for Rs 12L theft at Sec 22 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A woman caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from a house in Sector 22. Complainant Rajeev Malhotra, a Mohali resident, reported that his parents lived in Sector 22 and to take care of them he had hired a caretaker, Monika (36) of Nayagaon.

On August 22, he found Rs 45,000 cash and gold jewellery kept in the wardrobe missing. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station and during investigation, the caretaker admitted to the theft. She was arrested and the stolen items were recovered from her.

